Premios Óscar: Mira aquí la lista de nominados

La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas presentó las nominaciones a la 95ª edición de los Premios Óscar, que se celebrará el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).

Una de las grandes favoritas de esta edición es “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, quien lidera con 11 candidaturas las nominaciones a los Premios Óscar. Las cintas que siguen a la creación de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert son “The Bases of Inisherin” y “All Quiet on the Western Front”, con 9 menciones cada una.

En tanto, los representantes de Latinoamérica para esta edición de los Premios Óscar son las películas del director argentino Santiago Mitre y de sus colegas mexicanos Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Las grandes ausencias en esta ceremonia son las de James Cameron en la categoría de mejor director con la cinta “Avatar: La forma del agua”, y la de Tom Cruise en mejor actor con su participación en “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Nominaciones para los Premios Óscar

Mejor película

“Todo calmado en el frente oeste”

“Avatar: El camino del agua”

“Las almas en pena de Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Todo en todas partes, todo a la vez”

“Los Fabelman”

“Alquitrán”

“Top Gun: Inconformista”

“Triángulo de la tristeza”

“Mujeres Hablando”

Mejor dirección

Martin McDonagh (“Las almas en pena de Inisherin”)

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (“Todo en todas partes, todo a la vez”)

Steven Spielberg (“Los Fabelman”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triángulo de la tristeza”)

Mejor actor

Austin mayordomo (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Mejor actor secundario

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor actriz secundaria

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor guión adaptado

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Mejor guión original

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor película de animación

“Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Mejor película internacional

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Bélgica)

“EO” (Polonia)

“The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda)

Mejor fotografía

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Mejor película documental

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Mejor cortometraje documental

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Mejor edición

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor diseño de producción

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejores efectos especiales

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor cortometraje de animación

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Mejor cortometraje

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Mejor diseño de maquillaje y peluquería

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

Mejor banda sonora

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Los Fabelman”

Mejor canción original

“Aplausos” (“Cuéntalo como una mujer”)

“Sostén mi mano” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Levántame” (“Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre”)

“Naatu Naatu” (“RRR”)

“This Is a Life” (“Todo en todas partes, todo a la vez”)

Mejor sonido